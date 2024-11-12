Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Look at Season 2 Storyboarding Process

Writer/director James Gunn shared a look at one of his storyboard cards from Max's Peacemaker Season 2 and explained his process.

On Sunday night, we were treated to footage from the second season of DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. In the "Coming in 2025" trailer above, we get a look at Cena's title character, a look at Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr., Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, and others. Now, Gunn is taking us not just behind the scenes but also into how he operates as a director – and that includes how he illustrates on storyboard cards how he envisions what he's directing playing out. "I shot list and often storyboard, but often a camera map is more helpful, especially when you're filming a scene with a lot of characters, and you want to make sure the audience understands where they are at all times. Here's the camera map for a complicated five-character scene in #Peacemaker. This is one of four maps that tell the story of the complicated scene, including choreography for both the characters and the camera moves," Gunn shared in a Threads post, including a look at one of the "maps" that's in play for the scene.

Here's a look at the storyboard card that Gunn shared, showing how he illustrates a scene and explaining why it's so helpful when dealing with filming a whole lot of folks in one scene:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

