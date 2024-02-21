Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, John Cena, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker: John Cena Makes It Clear That He's Ready for Season 2

In an Instagram post ahead of his interview with Howard Stern, John Cena made it clear that he's ready to go for Peacemaker Season 2.

Considering filming hasn't gotten underway yet, we actually know a lot more about the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker than we would about other shows' second seasons at this point. James Gunn gave us the heads-up when he began writing the scripts, updating us along the way until wrapping writing earlier this month. Gunn also reassured us that Season 2 will be set in the New DCU – and that he found a way to make Season 1 work. From a casting standpoint, we know (so far) that Cena, Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee's John Economos will be returning. But this update is direct and to the point – and it comes directly from Cena. With the multimedia talent checking in with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show today, Cena posted an image of a Post-It attached to a mirror (possibly at the gym or maybe the SiriusXM green room?) that read, "More Peacemaker!"

Here's a look at Cena's Instagram post from earlier today, dropping a ten-ton hint that he's ready to put back on the silver helmet and get back to work:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

