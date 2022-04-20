Peacemaker: John Cena Sees Marvel/DC Chrome Crossover with Thor Coming

Unless you just arrived back from the International Space Station, we're assuming you've either seen the teaser for Marvel Studios' Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder or you've seen snippets/clips from it. And while it's safe to say that the entire preview made an impact, the scene of Natalie Portman wielding Thor's hammer as an end-teaser might just be the one moment that stood out among them all (and that's saying a lot). In fact, Portman's scene even caught the attention of John Cena aka Christopher Smith aka the DCU's Peacemaker, and if you've watched the James Gunn-created HBO Max series then you might have a clue on where this is going. Taking to Twitter, Cena revealed that he knew what the secret was to those huge numbers coming in on the number of people who've screened the teaser so far: that "slick looking chrome helmet." But to be clear, Cena was implying anything untoward towards Portman or the film. In fact, just the opposite. As Cena sees it, their shared love of chrome helmets could be the key to uniting the MCU & DCU in cinematic & streaming harmony.

Here's a look at Cena making the keen (and high lucrative) observation that there is clearly a chrome-related connection between the DC and Marvel universes that needs to be fully explored (ain't that what "multiverses" are for, anyway?). And while some may doubt Cena's theory, he already has a supporter in Gunn:

This might just be because of that slick looking chrome helmet and maybe enthusiasts getting excited for a @Marvel @DCComics crossover chrome helmet showdown?? https://t.co/NXJABJTOKG — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But with Twitter being Twitter (which is a nice way of saying that it's not all bad), we see how at least one half of a chrome exchange would look:

And just because you were nice enough to check us out and in honor of 4/20, we have a look at the gag reels for both Peacemaker as well as its "prequel," The Suicide Squad: