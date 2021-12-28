Peacemaker Meets His New Co-Workers; A Look at Nhut Le's Judomaster

HBO Max's Peacemaker series creator James Gunn wasn't messing around when he said there would be more previews and teasers for the upcoming John Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series. On Tuesday, that promise continued being kept with a look at our main man meeting his new team. But before you see if your instincts were right and it proves to be just as uncomfortable as you were expecting, Gunn also tweeted out an image formally introducing us to Nhut Le's Judomaster (which you can check out below):

Now for a perfect example of how meeting your new co-workers for the first time can get really awkward, here's a preview for HBO Max's Peacemaker (premiering January 13th):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Meet the Team | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=st5KBYiR74Q)

So to see why sometimes you just have to give peace a f**king chance, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker, set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHXq62VCaCM)

To learn how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Suicide Squad | DC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_qpey8IS4A)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

Here's a look at Gunn, Cena, Stroma, and others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker and Vigilante, with HBO Max's Peacemaker set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | BFFs Featurette | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhl6y3K_rFc)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.