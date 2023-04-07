Peacemaker S02, Creature Commandos, Waller: James Gunn on DCU Calendar James Gunn offered a little DCU "big picture" clarity calendar-wise on when we can expect Waller, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2.

Here's why we enjoy tracking what DC Studios co-head James Gunn is doing on social media. Because, more often than not, when he initially posts about one thing, you're almost guaranteed to learn about a lot of other things in the post's thread or comment section. This time around, Gunn shared some release window updates for a number of upcoming series – including the adult animation series Creature Commandos, the Viola Davis-starring Waller, and the John Cena-starring Peacemaker. And those are just three of the five series projects unveiled by Gunn & DC Studios co-head Peter Sarfran back in January 2023. Viewers can also look forward to the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, as well as the comedy superhero series Booster Gold and the Green Lantern-themed Lanterns. Along with the five series announced, there were also five big-screen projects that were also confirmed – all part of the first wave that was dubbed "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters."

On the same day that it was revealed during Star Wars Celebration 2023 that he would be directing a film for the storied franchise, James Mangold shared that he was penning the script for the Swamp Thing film. Shortly after, it was confirmed by Gunn via Twitter, and that's where we were treated to some timeline updates on a few shows. First up, using the July 2025 release of Superman: Legacy as the benchmark, Gunn shared that Creature Commandos will be hitting screens before that time. In a follow-up, Gunn also added that Waller would also hit screens before Superman: Legacy "if it's done in time." And for the Peacemaker fans who are starving for news of any kind, Gunn also shared that the second season is on tap after The Man of Steel hits the big screen. Now, here's a look at Gunn's responses: