Peacemaker S02: Sol Rodriguez, David Denman Join James Gunn Series

Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) & David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) have joined the cast of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

As production continues to roll on the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, we have some Gunn-confirmed casting news to pass along. Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) have officially joined the cast of the hit streaming series, joining previously announced Frank Grillo, whose Rick Flag Sr. will be making the jump from the animated world of Creature Commandos to the live-action series. With Gunn penning the season and directing three episodes, Rodriguez is set to play Sasha Bordeaux – known as an ally of Batman in the DC Comics universe (created by Greg Rucka and artist Shawn Martinbrough and debuting in 2000's Detective Comics No. 751). Denman has been tapped for an undisclosed role – meaning we're not getting details quite yet.

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

