Secret Invasion: HIMYM Helped with Maria Hill Journey: Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders on how the fallout from the How I Met Your Mother finale helped prepare her for Maria Hill's journey in Secret Invasion.

Cobie Smulders knows a thing or two about signature roles and popular franchises. Prior to her casting as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill for the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with 2012's The Avengers, the actress was already part of sitcom royalty as part of the ensemble cast of CBS' How I Met Your Mother as Robin Scherbatsky. Smulders appeared in all 208 episodes over the nine-season run for the Carter Bays and Craig Thomas-created series. While promoting her Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion, Smulders spoke to Vanity Fair about how her run on HIMYM helped her prepare for the inevitable when it came to her MCU future. The following contains major spoilers.

How HIMYM Helped Cobie Smulders with Maria Hill/Secret Invasion

How I Met Your Mother starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, who tries to live as a single man with Bob Saget playing his counterpart 25 years later trying to tell his adolescent children about his and his friends' misadventures in dating. The series ended in a controversial fashion when Ted reveals that Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti) is the mother but died of a mysterious illness six years before he decides to tell the children. After finishing the story, his children urge their father to ask Robin out, which he does. In the DVD release, an alternate ending was cut and made available.

Smulders, who appeared in several MCU films and TV series, is aware of how Marvel fans can be as passionate as HIMYM fans but still trusts the process. "I mean, listen, it would've been great," she said about the decision to kill her character in the Secret Invasion premiere. "Of course, I would've loved to do more, but I trust that Marvel is doing the storyline that they think is best. I feel bad if their reaction is negative and they don't like it, but I think that there is also something positive to take away from that. They were so connected to the story and these characters that they cared. That is beautiful and wonderful." Secret Invasion streams Wednesdays on Disney+.

