Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2: Gunn Teases "Really, Really, Really Big Cameo"

James Gunn offered interesting insights into Peacemaker Season 2 and how it connects to the greater DCU (and dropped a ten-ton cameo tease).

With the Max series following Superman a little more than a month after the feature film hits the big screen, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the second season of DC Studios Co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. With a new DCU now in play, Gunn offered some insights into what the new season has to offer, as well as how it will integrate into the larger DCU. As we saw from the official teaser, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord took a break from Superman to bust Peacemaker's chops a bit when he looks to up his superhero credibility. From what Gunn had to share with EW, it sounds like they won't be the only DCU folks popping up – including the possibility of "one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

In terms of how long after the first season the action picks up, Gunn notes that it's been "a couple years" before explaining why he isn't offering a more specific timeframe. "I see how difficult, after all my time at Marvel, it is to make things truly fit together, so it's an unspecified amount of a couple of years," he explained. As for Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Lord making an appearance, Gunn shared that a key aspect from the first season will be a key factor during the second season in terms of how the Max series connects with the overall (and still growing) new DCU.

"You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of 'Peacemaker,' and we see more about that technology in 'Superman.' The QUC is the center of the story in 'Peacemaker' season 2." While we've already gotten a glimpse of some of the DCU folks who will be popping up, Gunn teased that more are on the way this season (including a "big cameo"). "We see a lot of different characters from 'Superman' in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from 'Superman,'" Gunn revealed. "There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!