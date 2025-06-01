Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Hype Sizzle Reel: Gunn & Cast Offer BTS Preview

Check out the Season 2 "Hype Sizzle Reel" that was released for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker.

With the second season of DC Studios Co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker set to start hitting Max screens on Thursday, August 21st, Gunn has been dropping some excellent intel over the past few weeks. We know that San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will include the reveal of the new opening credits, and that there's "the possibility of one really, really, really big cameo" at the end of the season. But what did Gunn and Cena have to share this weekend during CCXP Mexico 2025? How about a "hype sizzle reel" with Gunn and the cast offering us some great looks from behind the scenes of filming (including some Peacemaker-on-Peacemaker action near the end).

Here's a look at the preview that was released this evening, followed by what else we've learned about Peacemaker Season 2:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

