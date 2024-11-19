Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: bat-mite, james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker: We Need Bat-Mite to Make The Move to The New DCU

So what's the deal with Bat-Mite and James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU? Is the magical imp making the move from Peacemaker Season 1?

With DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU having a whole lot going on at the moment – and with things only about to get busier with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 expected to hit within the next 12 months -we took our eye off the ball when it comes to the one character who could tip the scales in Gunn and Safran's favor. Of course, we're talking about Bat-Mite – who we learned existed in the DCU established during the first season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Yup, we're talking about the reality-warping imp from the Mite Dimension with the Batman fan-imp obsession who was first introduced in May 1959's Detective Comics #267 (May 1959) in the story "Batman Meets Bat-Mite" (written by Bill Finger, with art by Sheldon Moldoff).

In the following clip that was shared back in January 2022, Steve Agee's John Economos is just trying to do his part by playing "Florence Nightingale" for an injured Peacemaker. But after one too many "dye-beards," Economos has had enough and goes off, letting Chris know everyone else he would rather be working with- and that's when the interdimensional imp's name gets dropped. Chris seems (understandably) a bit shocked and surprised, with Economos confirming his existence. Could this be Economos having some brainy fun at Peacemaker's expense? Sure! Is it possible that Economos has a hard time separating the real world (in the show) from the comic book world (in the show)? Definitely!

But isn't it more fun to imagine that Bat-Mite actually does exist within the proper DCU (we know the "multiverse" makes it possible)? Even better, that it would be one of Gunn's next projects for DC Studios? Yes, we know… but if anyone could make Bat-Mite work? Yeah, Gunn's the one to do it. And who wouldn't want to watch a season where Peacemaker and Bat-Mite end up on an interdimensional mission together? Maybe to take down Mister Mxyzptlk? Maybe have them jumping around "Elseworlds"?

But even though that was nearly three years ago, Gunn wants everyone to know that Bat-Mite is "the thing I'm the second most concerned about" in terms of what's canon – and he makes an excellent point. After revealing that almost all of the first season will be canon in the New DCU except for the Justice League cameo, it would seem that Bat-Mite will be making the move – and why not? We know that the New DCU is going to have its own non-Robert Pattinson Batman, so it could actually work.

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

