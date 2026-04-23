Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Hoppers: Available To Buy On Digital Starting April 28th

Disney and Pixar's Hoppers will be available to buy on digital starting April 28th, with a Blu-Ray/home release on June 2nd.

Article Summary Disney and Pixar's Hoppers arrives on digital April 28, giving fans a quick way to catch one of 2026's animated hits.

Hoppers also gets a Blu-ray and home release on June 2, expanding its post-theatrical rollout for Pixar collectors.

After a rocky few years for Pixar, Hoppers emerged as a critical and audience win the studio badly needed in theaters.

The strong response to Hoppers adds momentum for Pixar as it balances original storytelling with proven box office appeal.

To say that Pixar needed Hoppers to do well might be the understatement of the last decade. If there was a studio that really got hit hard by the pandemic, it was Pixar, with three titles shifted to streaming and another that was released just as things were shutting down. Since then, things have been a bit weird, and while people said they were against the idea of Pixar pivoting from original stories to focus on established IP, the box office told a different story. A billion for Inside Out 2 and barely a blip on the radar for Elio is hard to argue against. So Hoppers needed to do well, and the fact that it did, both critically and with audiences, is exactly the boost this studio needed. If you missed out on one of Pixar's weirdest movies in a hot minute, Disney has confirmed that Hoppers will be available to buy on digital starting April 28th, with a Blu-Ray/home release scheduled for June 2nd.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2), and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

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