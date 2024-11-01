Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cillian murphy, peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: Netflix Releases First-Look Image of Barry Keoghan

Check out a look at Barry Keoghan from Netflix's film continuation of Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby)-starring Peaky Blinders.

A little more than a month after word came down that production on the Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Thomas Shelby)-starring and Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose)-directed Netflix film was officially underway, we're getting a first look at the continuation of Steven Knight's critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Earlier today, Netflix kicked off November with a preview image spotlighting Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) – but guess what? That's right, details are still being kept under wraps – but so far, so good. Joining Murphy and Keoghan are Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham.

And here's a look back at the post that went out at the end of September, confirming that production was underway:

By order of the Peaky Blinders… Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film. pic.twitter.com/qWsQuntzCe — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with IndieWire in support of his film Bird at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Keoghan wasn't able to go into much detail about what fans can expect, but he did have some things to say about the script – including that he's read it. "I wouldn't be attached to it if I didn't [read the script]," Keoghan shared. "But yeah, I read the script and loved it and have chatted to Cillian [Murphy] about it and it's going to be epic." Here's a look back at the announcement that went out at the beginning of June, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war." Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

