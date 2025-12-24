Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Teaser: Tommy Readies His Return

Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy)? Netflix's teaser for Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man offers an answer.

Set in Birmingham in 1940, amidst the chaos of WWII, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy) finds himself driven back from a self-imposed exile ("dragged back in by circumstance") to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. With March 10th here before you know it, Netflix is delivering fans their best look yet at what Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has in store. Check out the teaser that was released earlier today (waiting for you above), and here are the images that were previously released (along with some additional insights from Knight).

"I hope it feels like the end of a novel," Knight shared during a recent interview with Empire. "It's the last few chapters of a long novel, where you get to round it off. And prepare people for what comes next." As for Tommy's return, Murphy shared how he appreciated the way the series finale kept his fate open-ended and how it's a perfect set-up for his return. "I loved that beautiful ambiguity of him riding off on the horse, and he's gone, and we don't know where he's gone to, but he's back in the Gypsy world," added Murphy. "Now here he is existing in whatever way that he can against the backdrop of World War II. That's very elegant bookmarking of a story."

Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

