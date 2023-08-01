Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: obituary, paul reubens, pee-wee herman, tim burton, tribute

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Honored by Entertainment Industry

Tributes from across the entertainment world are still pouring in for the late Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman): Tim Burton, Mark Hamill & more.

The entertainment world is still in shock from the passing of Paul Reubens, best known to his dearest fans as Pee-wee Herman. The actor and comedian succumbed after a long and private battle with cancer at the age of 70. A statement was released from Reubens on his Instagram following his death, thanking fans. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." Tributes poured in from all over the entertainment industry (and we mean all over) as the impact of Reubens' career on screen and his timeless impact as beloved figure Pee-Wee Herman reached generations.

While Reuben's on-screen debut was 1968's The Brotherhood, he largely had bit roles on TV and film, which includes two Cheech and Chong movies that starred Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. It wasn't until Tim Burton directed his theatrical breakout role in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure – with his signature character developed when he was a member of the Groundlings, which turned into an adult HBO special, The Pee-wee Herman Show. Retargeting more toward younger audiences, Big Adventure helped solidify the character and the director in the pop culture mainstream. The director's next films were 1988's Beetlejuice and 1989's Batman. Burton helped reinvigorate Reuben's acting career in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns allowing him to take a break from his Pee-wee persona. He would return to the Batman universe in his stint on Fox's Gotham, playing Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) father again in a separate TV universe. "Shocked and saddened. I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I'll miss him," he wrote.

Reubens insisted on Burton after seeing his 1984 short. "I think it was the wallpaper in Frankenweenie, in the second shot of the movie. From the first minute of his film, I could tell that he was somebody who was very interested in style," Reubens told Collider in 2016. "He brought style to something, and a lot of young directors aren't there yet. A lot of people who have directed for long careers still don't have much style. So, I could tell that he had a style and that he understood production design and art direction. There was a lot of stuff about that first film that felt perfect to me."

Replying to Reuben's Instagram post includes Marisa Tomei, Judd Apatow, Sara Gilbert, Clint Howard, Will Sasso, Camryn Manheim, Sandra Bernhard, Jason Hervey, and Adam Goldberg. Other tributes poured in from social media from across the entertainment industry, including Cher, Patton Oswalt, Conan O'Brien, Natasha Lyonne, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Solomon, Steve Martin, Adam "Edge" Copeland, WWE, Laraine Newman, Netflix, David Hasselhoff, Mark Hamill, Joe Bob Briggs, Paul Feig, The Muppets, Funny or Die, Jason Alexander, The Go-Go's, Jennifer Tilly, Morgan Fairchild, Dave Foley The Alamo, Carl Weathers, Craig McCracken, Shout! Studios, The Game Awards, Comedy Central, The Alamo Drafthouse, DC, Ricki Lake, EG Daily, Jemaine Clement, and Andy Richter.

No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It breaks my heart to hear that Paul Reubens died. He was one of the kindest souls I've known. We worked together on Mosaic (in this picture I was an extra – playing his husband). Every year since, I'd hear from him on my birthday & on every holiday. He was a good good sweet man. pic.twitter.com/SrVTRyFKGe — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Every birthday. Every Christmas. Cards. Gifs. Emails. Laughs. Supplied by Paul Reubens. He was a very, very special human being. Who brought untold joy to millions. For decades. Thank you friend. I'll miss you. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

WWE is saddened to learn that beloved entertainer Paul Reubens has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Reubens' family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/2n723iMtw4 pic.twitter.com/Oe5BP8pK5o — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul and I first met in 1973 at Cal Arts. We remained friends for the next 50 years. Not day to day. Just the kind of friend that you can text out of nowhere or have a 3 hour lunch with. And don't get me started on the birthday texts-he sent them ALL DAY. I feel sick. pic.twitter.com/GEX9oXuiG1 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Pee-Wee is one of the greatest inventions in the history of comedy. I just wanted to say that while we have you." Phil Rosenthal saying this to Paul Reubens in 2022 feels especially poignant today. pic.twitter.com/EnEH6fUfUH — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."- Paul Reubens

We loved you right back, Paul… & can't thank you enough for the lifetime of laughter!#RIP pic.twitter.com/u7Ycx0SbTw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Today, in Texas, we'll be dedicating the basement of the Alamo to the man who created it. pic.twitter.com/O5S7sUcxFf — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul. https://t.co/l76VIXHl50 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We absolutely loved Paul Reubens! Whether he was delighting audiences as the iconic Pee-wee Herman or being given the "Honorary Muppet Award" in Muppet Magazine in 1987, he brought a burst of joy, creativity, and laughter everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/eMMNWg7QeY — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP Paul Reubens, who was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/kJauksRCSU — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul Reubens was one of the most unique and uniquely gifted people I have known. My times in his company were a delight. Stories, ideas, opinions, life experience – so much to share. He brought joy. Your talents were many&wonderful. And Pee Wee was a delight.#RIP PaulReubens — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are heartsick the world has lost Paul Reubens. He was a truly good person. https://t.co/3AV7FXLPUs — The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, Paul Reubens!! He kept canceling lunch and offers to get together, but I had no idea he was suffering so much. My love and white light to him and his family #rippaulreubens #rippeewee #rippeeweeherman 💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/nByxkBPFOy — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Very sad to hear Paul Reubens died. I was a big fan and I was fortunate enough to hang out with him occasionally over the years. Always kind, charming and funny. His creation, Pee Wee Herman, made life brighter and sillier for us all. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Visitors have asked daily about the basement at the Alamo thanks to the 1985 movie "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." We're grateful for Paul Reubens' unforgettable contribution to pop culture. There is no basement in the Alamo Church, but there is one under our gift shop! Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nXeph9SnoF — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Aw man… Pee-wee Herman has ridden off to heaven. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for giving us Pee-wee. You made yours truly a fan and you were one of the nice guys. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Thank you Paul Reubens. Thank you for your genius, for opening up the doors for smart, silly, subversive, & sweet entertainment for viewers of all ages. Thank you for the CalArts class ring, for the annual Christmas cards. Thank you for welcoming generations to the playhouse. RIP pic.twitter.com/aynM3hCGp9 — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Iconic actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman has sadly passed away at age 70 from cancer. Paul contributed to video games through voice roles in Minecraft: Story Mode and Call of Duty Zombies. pic.twitter.com/bmkf8EGR6r — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul Reubens was a one-of-a-kind creative and comedic force. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/hCkKOhjDdk — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul Reubens was my friend for almost 3 decades. I am in disbelief that he is gone. Beyond grateful for all the memories and the countless laughs. 💔💔💔#rippaulreubens #PeeWeeHerman pic.twitter.com/VVrsAz3n01 — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just heard that Paul Reubens died. He brought me so much joy, and getting to know him was a gift. Truly one of my heroes. @peeweeherman — Andy Richter@actualandyrichter.bsky.social (@AndyRichter) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

While we were only a small part of his universe, Paul Reubens made a lasting impact on ours. We celebrate the legacy of an icon and character actor of infinite imagination. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Gh2nkEsV8K — DC (@DCOfficial) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul, the Pee Wee to my Dottie.

I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you.

Thoughtful, kind, brilliant and loved.

R.I.P

My sweet friend.

Love you xx EG /Dottie@peeweeherman pic.twitter.com/JpHztM6lTx — RealEGDaily (@RealEGDaily) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So sad to learn Paul Reubens has died. I was excited to have him in one of my eps of WWDITS. He brought his wig from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which he'd had modeled on his infamous mugshot – because, he said "it was the coolest I've ever looked". He made every line hilarious. pic.twitter.com/PnzcSh9z6Q — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

