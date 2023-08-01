Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: obituary, paul reubens, pee-wee herman, tim burton, tribute
Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Honored by Entertainment Industry
Tributes from across the entertainment world are still pouring in for the late Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman): Tim Burton, Mark Hamill & more.
The entertainment world is still in shock from the passing of Paul Reubens, best known to his dearest fans as Pee-wee Herman. The actor and comedian succumbed after a long and private battle with cancer at the age of 70. A statement was released from Reubens on his Instagram following his death, thanking fans. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." Tributes poured in from all over the entertainment industry (and we mean all over) as the impact of Reubens' career on screen and his timeless impact as beloved figure Pee-Wee Herman reached generations.
While Reuben's on-screen debut was 1968's The Brotherhood, he largely had bit roles on TV and film, which includes two Cheech and Chong movies that starred Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. It wasn't until Tim Burton directed his theatrical breakout role in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure – with his signature character developed when he was a member of the Groundlings, which turned into an adult HBO special, The Pee-wee Herman Show. Retargeting more toward younger audiences, Big Adventure helped solidify the character and the director in the pop culture mainstream. The director's next films were 1988's Beetlejuice and 1989's Batman. Burton helped reinvigorate Reuben's acting career in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns allowing him to take a break from his Pee-wee persona. He would return to the Batman universe in his stint on Fox's Gotham, playing Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) father again in a separate TV universe. "Shocked and saddened. I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I'll miss him," he wrote.
Reubens insisted on Burton after seeing his 1984 short. "I think it was the wallpaper in Frankenweenie, in the second shot of the movie. From the first minute of his film, I could tell that he was somebody who was very interested in style," Reubens told Collider in 2016. "He brought style to something, and a lot of young directors aren't there yet. A lot of people who have directed for long careers still don't have much style. So, I could tell that he had a style and that he understood production design and art direction. There was a lot of stuff about that first film that felt perfect to me."
Replying to Reuben's Instagram post includes Marisa Tomei, Judd Apatow, Sara Gilbert, Clint Howard, Will Sasso, Camryn Manheim, Sandra Bernhard, Jason Hervey, and Adam Goldberg. Other tributes poured in from social media from across the entertainment industry, including Cher, Patton Oswalt, Conan O'Brien, Natasha Lyonne, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Solomon, Steve Martin, Adam "Edge" Copeland, WWE, Laraine Newman, Netflix, David Hasselhoff, Mark Hamill, Joe Bob Briggs, Paul Feig, The Muppets, Funny or Die, Jason Alexander, The Go-Go's, Jennifer Tilly, Morgan Fairchild, Dave Foley The Alamo, Carl Weathers, Craig McCracken, Shout! Studios, The Game Awards, Comedy Central, The Alamo Drafthouse, DC, Ricki Lake, EG Daily, Jemaine Clement, and Andy Richter.
https://twitter.com/davidhasselhoff/status/1686079843975249922?s=46&t=btiSbNTjRwaz2NisGdMJTA
