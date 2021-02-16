Pee-Wee Hermann Congratulates Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR Orders

Bleeding Cool was first to report that Keanu Reeves' first comic book BRZRKR from Boom Studios has received over 615,000 pre-orders from the direct market of comic book shops as well as being the most crowd-funded comic book in history. So naturally, Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea Comics wanted to congratulate his old friends at Boom Studios for this achievement. And again, naturally, he decided the only way to do so was via Pee-Wee Hermann on Cameo.

He insists on pronouncing Keanu as "canoe" but maybe that's what it's meant to be and I've been saying it all wrong. And of course, this is actually Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-Wee Hermann, and read in his own bizarre cadence and approach, and we get a song as well. But for the old Pee-Wee Hermann fans, watch it to the very end. Here on Instagram Video…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Shamdasani (@dinesh.shamdasani)

And on YouTube.

More on Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR with Matt Kindt, Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree for Boom Studios, now publishing its first issue in March.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG200959

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampa

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: March 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99