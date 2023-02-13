Penguin: Rhenzy Feliz Joins HBO Max, Colin Farrell "Batman" Spinoff Rhenzy Feliz has joined the cast of Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone)-starring The Penguin.

With this month reportedly seeing the start of filming on writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's upcoming Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone)-starring The Penguin, we have some new casting news to pass along to you. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel's Runaways, American Horror Stories) has joined the cast of the eight-episode "The Batman" spinoff series. Though official details on his character haven't been released, Feliz has reportedly been tapped as a teen whom The Penguin (Farrell) takes under his wing as his driver.

In the following clip from earlier this month, Farrell confirmed that filming starts this month, in about two weeks at that point. Following that, Farrell explains that it was "greed" that brought him back… but not greed for money (though he initially jokes that it was) but "creative greed" to explore more about a character he had fun playing. In fact, Farrell shares how he was expecting the make-up & effects to hinder his ability to get into the character, but instead, he found it freeing. And he's read the first five scripts from LeFranc, and he's found them to be "brilliant." Here's a look:

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to. Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more," Farrell shared during an interview with Variety ahead of last month's Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In fact, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine's makeup work inspired Farrell to discuss Oswald's future with producer Dylan Clark. "Honest to god, any thought I had about an extended series was to do with Mike Marino's work. I just knew there was so much to do with it — age it up, age it down. He's just such a genius, Mike, so it was his work that was the inspiration, really," Farrell added. Now, here's a look at a video of the interview, followed by a clip of Farrell sharing what happened when he took a trip to a Starbucks in character after the first makeup test:

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves, Farrell, LeFranc, Clark, and 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski & Adam Kassan serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce.