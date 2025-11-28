Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: New Season 2 Key Art; GMA Preview

Along with new posters for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, we have a look at the sneak peek that aired during ABC's GMA.

Article Summary Disney+ drops new key art and sneak peek for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 before release.

Season 2 adapts Rick Riordan's "The Sea of Monsters" with intense new adventures for Percy and friends.

ABC's GMA aired a special preview and cast interview during the Thanksgiving Day Parade festivities.

New posters show off Sirens, Polyphemus, and the Giants: new threats awaiting the demigod heroes.

With less than two weeks to go until the second season of Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits our screens on December 10th with a two-episode premiere, we've got two new looks at the series adaptation of bestselling author Rick Riordan's works. First up, we have new key art posters spotlighting more of what awaits our heroes this season: Sirens, Polyphemus, and The Giants. Following that, we have a look back at ABC's Good Morning America from Thanksgiving Day, which included an interview with members of the cast and some fascinating new looks throughout.

Here's a look at ABC News' Sam Champion speaking with some of the folks from the hit Disney+ series during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

The second season will see Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) take on a new run of adventures based on bestselling author Rick Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing; he learns he has a cyclops for a brother (Tyson), Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos (Nick Boraine). Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart (Thalia), Rosemarie DeWitt (C.C.), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Courtney B. Vance (Zeus), Andra Day (Athena), Adam Copeland (Ares), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus" aka "Mr. D), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Sandra Bernhard (Anger, the Gray Sisters), Margaret Cho (Wasp, the Gray Sisters), Kristen Schaal (Tempest, the Gray Sisters), Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Sims), Aleks Paunovic (Polyphemus), Kevin Chacon (Chris Rodriguez), and Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson). Stemming from 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

