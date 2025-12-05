Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Riordan Drops Season 3 Ep. 1 Tease

With Season 2 getting ready to debut, author Rick Riordan teased Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 and the opening episode.

Article Summary Rick Riordan teases Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 as Season 2 nears its Disney+ debut.

Season 3 will adapt The Titan’s Curse, bringing fan-favorite characters like Nico di Angelo to TV.

Riordan praises the producers' cut of Season 3 Episode 1, promising it will "rock your world."

Season 2 launches December 10, following Percy’s adventure in The Sea of Monsters storyline.

With less than a week to go until the second season of Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres, who's in the mood for an update on Season 3? That's exactly what bestselling author Rick Riordan had to offer fans earlier today. Back in March, we learned that the hit series would return for a third go-around. "We're so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," Riordan shared at the time, with The Titan's Curse confirmed to be serving as the focus of the third season. "It's a huge sign of commitment from Disney and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods, worldwide!"

Checking in on BlueSky earlier today, Riordan shared that he had screened a producers' cut of the opening episode of the third season, admitting that it was "a bit disorienting" to be viewing Season 3 work before Season 2 had debuted. "Amazing way to start the day, even if it's a bit disorienting to watch an early producers' cut of PJOTV 301 when 201 is still a week away. This is SO unfair to tease you with, but DAM. Season three is going to rock your world. Fortunately, so will season two starting Dec. 10!" Riordan posted.

Here's a look at what the author had to share earlier today about the third season:

Amazing way to start the day, even if it's a bit disorienting to watch an early producers' cut of PJOTV 301 when 201 is still a week away. This is SO unfair to tease you with, but DAM. Season three is going to rock your world. Fortunately, so will season two starting Dec. 10! — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 11:01 AM

Here's a look back at the special look at Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 that was released earlier today, set to hit screens on December 10th:

The second season will see Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) take on a new run of adventures based on bestselling author Rick Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing; he learns he has a cyclops for a brother (Tyson), Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos (Nick Boraine). Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart (Thalia), Rosemarie DeWitt (C.C.), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Courtney B. Vance (Zeus), Andra Day (Athena), Adam Copeland (Ares), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus" aka "Mr. D), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Sandra Bernhard (Anger, the Gray Sisters), Margaret Cho (Wasp, the Gray Sisters), Kristen Schaal (Tempest, the Gray Sisters), Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Sims), Aleks Paunovic (Polyphemus), Kevin Chacon (Chris Rodriguez), and Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson). Stemming from 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

