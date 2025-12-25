Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson: Dior Goodjohn on Clarisse's Quest, Annabeth Alliance

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Dior Goodjohn and Walker Scobell spoke with us about Clarisse's quest, Annabeth's alliance, and more.

Article Summary Dior Goodjohn discusses Clarisse's rivalry and unexpected alliance with Annabeth in Percy Jackson season 2.

Percy, Annabeth, and Clarisse unite for the quest for the Golden Fleece amid new challenges and betrayals.

The dynamic between Annabeth and Clarisse mirrors their Olympian parents, Athena and Ares, adding depth.

Walker Scobell and Dior Goodjohn share insights on how their characters navigate alliances and conflicts.

During season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, our core heroes, demigods Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and satyr, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), find themselves encountering new challenges as the series gets into Rick Riordan's "The Sea of Monsters." Among the first of these obstacles is Grover being separated from Percy and Annabeth as he's imprisoned by the Cyclops, Polyphemus (Aleks Paunovic). Another is that Percy is trying to go on a quest for the legendary Golden Fleece, but Annabeth sabotages Percy due to the Great Prophecy from Chiron (Glynn Turman), and Percy's rival, Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), ends up winning the chariot race for that honor. Goodjohn and Scobell spoke to Bleeding Cool about Annabeth's plan, which is now in motion, finding them working together to achieve a common goal.

Percy Jackson Stars Dior Goodjohn and Walker Scobell on Annabeth's Plans to Help Clarisse with the Quest for the Golden Fleece

Dior, were you surprised by the arc with Annabeth and Clarisse, and the formation of that little alliance early on?

Goodjohn: Oh yeah, so this is something that we did wind up alluding to very briefly. It's when that scene happens right after the chariot races, and I get, "Clarisse is going on the quest." When that happened, that sounded like that wasn't Tim (Simons' Tantalus) at all. That was like Chiron.

Scobell: That was Chiron.

Goodjohn: Anyways, I'm not going to try and read in Tim's voice, which is quite unique, in a good way. When I get told that I'm going to be the one going on the quest, I initially choose Annabeth to come with me. One thing that we were able to drop in there, because the alliance doesn't happen until quite later in the series, but what we were able to drop in there was a look and confirmation handshake that they were able to put in there that is a little like a trickle of what's to come, which I think is really cool that we did.

Then there is somewhat of an alliance between Clarisse and Annabeth aboard the Ironclad, but truly, it's almost like we use Percy as the mediator. To be quite honest, her and I, it's like because it's like we're both two women trying to lead the charge, and we're doing so in very different ways, which I think also mirrors the relationship between Athena (Andra Day) and Ares (Adam Copeland) in a very funny way. We mirror our parents really well, so that's how that works.

New episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which also stars Charlie Bushnell and Daniel Diemer, stream on Thursdays on Disney+ through January 21st.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!