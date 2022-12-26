Perry Mason: Matthew Rhys-Starring Series Releases Season 2 Images

Earlier this month, viewers learned that HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason would be back on the case beginning this March. Accompanying the news was a teaser that set just the right tone for the season while offering a glimpse into where Perry (Rhys) is in his life heading into the second season. And now, we have an impressive set of preview images introducing us to a number of familiar and new faces.

HBO's Perry Mason: Here's a Look Ahead to Season 2

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Returning on Monday, March 6th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT), on HBO and HBO Max, here's a look back at what's ahead with the official teaser for HBO's Perry Mason:

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the series' executive producers include Rhys, Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman.