Perry Mason Season 2 Official Teaser: Back on the Case This March

Well, they do say that good things come to those who wait. So with that in mind, it looks like we won't be getting HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason back in our lives this February. but the good news? Mason will be back on the case for Season 2 beginning Monday, March 6th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT), on HBO and HBO Max. And just to make it up to you, HBO released an extended official teaser that does an excellent job of setting the season's tone and giving us a sense of where Mason is in his life.

Now here's a look at what's ahead with the official trailer for HBO's Perry Mason, followed by a look at the official overview:

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the series' executive producers include Rhys, Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman.