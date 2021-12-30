Pete Davidson's Perfect 2022 Resolution; Miley Cyrus Shares BTS Looks

Okay, we're now down to only a little more than 24 hours before multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's own Pete Davidson take over NBC to host the network's New Year's Eve festivities and things look "so far, so good" right now. Why are we saying that? Well, two reasons. First, we actually think Cyrus and Davidson could make NYE countdown shows interesting again so we're looking forward to it. But more important than that, recent COVID-19 spikes have been riding roughshod on a number of network specials (FOX canceling their Joel McHale & Ken Jeong-hosted event and LL Cool J forced to bow out of Ryan Seacrest's "Dick Clark" countdown over on ABC). But for now, Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is still on track- and now we have Davidson sharing with Cyrus (and the world) his New Year's resolution- one that pretty much guarantees him a year's worth of freedom from resolution-breaking disappointment.

From SNL creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels, the special finds Cyrus and Davidson being joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests & musical performances that includes Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, and more. Now here's a look at Davidson offering up what might be the greatest New Year's resolution ever offered (and definitely one we can get behind):

Cyrus also shared some behind-the-scenes looks at how rehearsals for the show is going that includes quite a few familiar faces:

Now here's a look back at Cyrus's Instagram post offering some looks behind the scenes as Davidson "begrudgingly" kept his promise to show up for rehearsals:

Now here's a look back at the aforementioned teaser for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, kicking off this Friday, December 31, at 10:30 pm ET, from Miami, Florida, and running through 12:30 am ET (and also set to live-stream on Peacock, which is where we'll probably going to end up checking it out because we always assume that streaming will pick up the kind of stuff a broadcast network would never let on the air).

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement when Cyrus and Davidson were first announced as hosts at the end of November. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus's production company, and is directed by Joe DeMaio.