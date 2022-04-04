Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con

There were a bevvy of comic book conventions held this past weekend as more and more people seem to try and catch up. We've had some fun WonderCon coverage on Bleeding Cool this week, I am still diving into MOCCA coverage and we even had Wales Comic Con going on too. In Wales, naturally.

Which also saw two Doctor Whos appear at Wales Comic Con, David Tennant with a massive line for autographs and photographs and at the other Peter Davison, his father-in-law, messaging his daughter and David Tennant's wife, Georgia Tennant, who also played the Doctor's clone Jenny – the Doctor's Daughter – in the show, who passed it on via Twitter and Instagram, "Here I am protesting in front of the half mile queue for your husband" – #peterdavison #davidtennant #awkward @walescomiccon" And holding up a sign saying "he's not that special". Peter Davison played The Doctor in Doctor Who from 1981 to 1984 and David Tennant from 2005 to 2010 but they always seem to find a way to return to the role, through crossover, audios and continuing to celebrate the role at comic book conventions until they die – in Patrick Troughton's case, literally.

Neil Gaiman replied on Instagram, saying "He's got the patience of Job, your father." With Scrooge McApe following up the story on Twitter (and shared here with permission), as Peter Davison did get to the end of the line, tweeting "You just can't get the father-in-laws."

Which, as always, gives us a chance to revisit Time Crash for BBC's Children In Need telethon.

And the making of…

Wales Comic Con is an event founded in Wrexham, North Wales. The event was established in 2007 and the first event made its debut in 2008. It took a couple of years of for the pandemic, like most shows but made its return last weekend.