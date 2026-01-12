Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus Star Seehorn on Season 2: "We'll Get Back as Fast as We Can"

Pluribus star and Golden Globes winner Rhea Seehorn offered an update on the second season of the Apple TV and Vince Gilligan series.

By the time the final credits rolled of Sunday night's Golden Globes, Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) would walk away with the hardware for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her amazing work in Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Pluribus. Of course, being a big winner means doing the press tent and fielding questions – and to no one's surprise, Seehorn was asked about how things were looking with the second season. Reaffirming that the writers room was already back at work, Seehorn made it clear that Gilligan wants to get things moving just as much as the fans, but he wants to make sure that the second season continues to build on what brought so many viewers to the streaming series. "I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," Seehorn shared.

Here's a look at what Seehorn had to share about the current status of the second season, followed by a look back at Gilligan's update from before the end of the year:

Bestselling author Stephen King is one of those people who needs Season 2 in his life sooner rather than later, taking to social media with a personal message for Gilligan in December regarding when the second season will hit Apple TV screens. "Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS," King shared. "Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger."

Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS. Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, King might not like what Gilligan and senior writer/executive producer Gordon Smith had to share recently about the status of the second season. Though the writers' room is currently up and running, fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a quick return. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan was asked if kicking off Season 2 production in May was a realistic possibility. "May of what year?" Gilligan responded, laughing. "No, I don't think so. I wish. Just like the Others, I'm not going to lie. But we're working very hard." After Smith noted that the series "will be back as soon as humanly possible," Gilligan explained why the extra time is needed."

"Yeah, it's going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest. We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed that they melt at. For my own sake, as much as anybody, selfishly, I wish we could get this job done quicker because I don't know how many years I've got left. I still want to do more things, but I go slower than I used to," Gilligan added. "So it's going to be a while between seasons; it just is. Unless we invent a time machine or figure out how to stop time, it's just the nature of the beast."

