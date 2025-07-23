Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Concierge

Pokemon Concierge Returns to Netflix with New Episodes in September

Haru and Psyduck return in an official trailer for Pokémon Concierge, the chill animated series about chilling out with Pokémon on holiday.

Article Summary Pokémon Concierge returns to Netflix with new episodes on September 4, featuring Haru and Psyduck.

The story follows Haru, a former city dweller, as she helps Pokémon guests relax at a tropical resort.

New episodes introduce favorite Pokémon like Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish on vacation.

This chill, slice-of-life anime is all about empathy, growth, and taking life at a slower, cozier pace.

Set in a resort on a tropical island resort for Pokémon, rookie concierge Haru and her partner Psyduck interact with Pokémon guests in this heartwarming story of growth. Haru is a city girl down on her luck who ends up taking the job as the concierge at the resort. She is there to make the Pokémon guests' vacation as happy and comfortable as possible, which means listening to see what their needs are. Typically, for all anime stories, it's about empathy and being nice. You might notice that the Pokémon whose face is on this series isn't Pikachu but Psyduck.

In the new episodes of Pokémon Concierge, Haru has grown a little and is no longer a newbie. She and her partner Psyduck welcome many new Pokémon to the resort, including Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish. Haru spends fun and relaxing days surrounded by these guests, occasionally handling any problems that pop up. One day, a guy named Kent (voiced by Keita Machida) appears, and he seems to be Haru's ex-boyfriend. Why did he come to the resort? What will happen with his relationship with Haru? Plus, Tyler's uncle Dan (voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji) arrives at the resort with the Sealeo that has accompanied him for 15 years. Dan, who sometimes looks a little forlorn, is troubled by something…

Pokémon Concierge is only the latest in a subgenre of anime that's slice-of-life but also chill. The main theme involves people getting out of the stress of the rat race and finding a new, more chill job and lifestyle where they can just sit down and appreciate life and the memories they make with the friends they make along the way. Who doesn't want to chill out with some Pokémon who are also on vacation from fighting in what are essentially fantasy anime cockfights? Cuteness abounds!

Pokémon Concierge is streaming on Netflix. The new episodes premiere on September 4th.

