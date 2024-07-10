Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, bctv daily dispatch, Night Court, spider-man noir, Starfleet Academy, the boys, The Umbrella Academy, X-Men '97
The Boys, X-Men '97, Adult Swim/SDCC 2024 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, #RIPCartoonNetwork, Anime Expo 2024, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Watchmen, Amazon's Spider-Man Noir, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Netflix's That '90s Show, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, NBC's Night Court, USA Network's WWE Raw, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Adult Swim/SDCC 2024, Netflix's Arcane, Apple TV+'s Time Bandits, Paramount+'s Landman, Netflix/Joe Rogan, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 10, 2024:
X-Men '97: Matthew Chauncey Reportedly Tapped as Season 3 Writer
#RIPCartoonNetwork Gets AWI, IATSE Clarity But Animation Fears Remain
Anime Expo 2024 Picks: Fire Force, Trigun Stargaze, Beastars & More
Watchmen Chapter 1 Official Trailer Confirmed for This Wednesday
Spider-Man Noir: Brendan Gleeson Reportedly Joins Series Cast
My Adventures with Superman S02E09 Preview: Welcome to Krypton, Lois
That '90s Show Star Reyn Doi on Representation, Building Show's Legacy
Star Trek: Lower Decks Ready for "At Least" 2 More Seasons: Tatasciore
Night Court Will Be In Session for Season 3 Beginning November 19th
WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley's Return Rocked by Tony Khan Sabotage?
Tower of God Season 2 Premiere Doubles Down on Class War: Review
The Boys: Antony Starr Enjoys Mocking Booster Gold Rumor "Evidence"
Spider-Man Noir Now Spider-Noir? Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Enrolls Cadets Brooks, Shepard & Hawkins
Adult Swim Is Bringing "Pirate Parrrty on The Green" to SDCC 2024
Arcane S01: GKIDS Announces Global Digital, Physical Media Partners
Time Bandits: Clement, Morris, Waititi Series Gets Official Trailer
Landman: Taylor Sheridan Series Set for November; Images Released
NewsRadio's Joe Rogan Set for Live Netflix Comedy Special This August
The Umbrella Academy Final Season Trailer: Time To Make Things Right
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on Kate Mulgrew's Janeway/Chakotay Wisdom
House of the Dragon Star Eve Best on Filming That Epic Dragon Battle
