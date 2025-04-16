Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face Season 2 Trailer: For Charlie Cale, New Faces & New Cases

Returning to Peacock on May 8th, here's the trailer for series creator Rian Johnson and series star Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face Season 2.

With only a few weeks to go until Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale makes her way back into our lives with a new round of "whydunits" and "howdunits," Peacock is offering us our best look yet at series creator and executive producer Rian Johnson and series star and executive producer Lyonne's Emmy Award-winning Poker Face Season 2. While we have everything you're going to need to know about the new season waiting for you below, we also have a new set of images to pass along – beginning with a very cool new key art poster:

Here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peek for Peacock's Poker Face, with the second season set to roll out its three-episode premiere on May 8th:

The lineup of guest stars this season is massively impressive: Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black, Juror #2) Alia Shawkat (Blink Twice, Search Party), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain), B.J. Novak (The Office, Vengeance), Carol Kane (Between the Temples, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost, The Deuce), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, The Piano Lesson), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical, In Living Color), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer, Numb3rs), Davionte "GaTa" Ganter (Dave, Anyone But You, Rick and Morty), Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback, Saturday Night Live), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Eric), Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts*, You're Cordially Invited), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Parish), and Haley Joel Osment (Blink Twice, Wednesday).

In addition, Jason Ritter (Matlock), John Cho (Searching, Star Trek), John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, White House Plumbers), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria, Alto Knights), Katie Holmes (Our Town, Ray Donovan, Rare Objects), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico, Godfather of Harlem), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building), Lauren Tom (Interior Chinatown, Futurama), Lili Taylor (Outer Range, The Conjuring), Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Sticky), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Togetherness), Natasha Leggero (Another Period, Old Dads), Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Together Together), Rhea Perlman (Cheers, Matilda), Richard Kind (Only Murders In The Building, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This, Joy Ride), Simon Helberg (Annette, The Big Bang Theory), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, Blink Twice), and Taylor Schilling (Dear Edward, Orange is the New Black) are also set as guest stars.

"Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2, we've taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability," Johnson and Lyonne wrote in a special letter to the fans regarding the upcoming second season of Poker Face.

"To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case-of-the-week gems like 'Columbo' and 'The Rockford Files' and 'Quantum Leap.' Each episode is a mini-movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can't believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," the duo added. "Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up, and see you on the road!

The show's critically acclaimed first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne. It also garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series. Stemming from T-Street, Animal Pictures, and MRC, Peacock's Poker Face is created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Rian Johnson, with series star Natasha Lyonne also directing, writing, and executive-producing. Showrunner Tony Tost also serves as an executive producer, as do Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. The third season of the hit streaming series will hit screens in Spring 2025.

