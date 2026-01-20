Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2026 Makes It Official, Avengers: Doomsday-Style

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2026 went the Avengers: Doomsday route to confirm that the "People's National Championship" will return in December 2026.

Article Summary Pop-Tarts Bowl 2026 officially returns, confirmed with four Marvel-style teaser trailers on social media.

Huge fan excitement follows the highly-rated 2025 game, which pulled in over 8.7 million viewers nationwide.

BYU edged out Georgia Tech 25-21 in a nail-biting finish, with Bear Bachmeier earning MVP honors.

Team Sprinkles mascots faced the annual sacrificial sendoff, mixing fun, "controversy," and fan-favorite flavors.

At this point, is there anyone not associated with Notre Dame who doesn't love the Pop-Tarts Bowl? After an amazing bowl game last month (more on that in a minute) that pulled in around 8.7 million viewers, we assumed the big game would be back this year. But making an assumption isn't as much fun as getting an official confirmation, and that's precisely what we got on Monday night. But this is the Pop-Tarts Bowl, people. You knew they weren't going to drop a press release. Instead, Pop-Tarts dropped not one… not two… not three… but four mini-teasers locking down December 2026. Four teasers? Wait a second. That sounds like what Marvel Studios did with… were you just about to say, "Avengers: Doomsday"? If you were, then you would be correct. But instead of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, or any of the other folks who appeared in those teasers, we've got the best of the best when it comes to toaster pastry goodness.

Here's a look at the four teasers that were released on Monday night, giving everyone more than enough time to start making plans for this December's "People's National Championship":

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU Wins; Team Sprinkles Gets Sacrificed (Kinda)

First off, congrats to both Georgia Tech and BYU for one damn fine game, with Pop-Tarts and ABC's Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 going down to the wire. But when the whistle blew, BYU would hold on to take the win, 25-21. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier (27-38, 325 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) would walk away with MVP honors, and that means his team would be feasting on the ultimate sacrifice. Will it be Team Sprinkles (Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème) or Team Swirls (Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae) diving into the toaster?

It would be Team Sprinkles who make the dive, to the tune of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" – but not before a little controversy. It appears that Protein Slammin' Strawberry got cold feet (or crust) and jetted after jumping off the toaster.

And here's a look at Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll being inducted into the Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor:

Introducing the first two members of our Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor!

Here's a look at the six Edible Mascots making their way onto the field, with the knowledge that one of them won't be going home (except in the stomachs of a lot of college football players and coaches):

Fresh out of the box and ready to cook! Meet our Edible Mascots!

Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

