Power of Friendship Victorious in AEW All In Main Event; Auughh man!

Tony Khan does it again, folks! With a disastrous display of 'friendship' at AEW All In as MJF faced Adam Cole, The Chadster's sanity is tested. 🤬🤬

Welcome, loyal readers, to The Chadster's latest report on the worst thing to happen in the history of wrestling. It's hard to find words to describe how cheesed off The Chadster is after what that dang Tony Khan pulled off at AEW All In. Just when The Chadster thought AEW couldn't possibly do anything else to irk him off, they go out and cram 80,000 screaming, under-informed AEW fans into Wembley Stadium to watch MJF and Adam Cole main event the biggest wrestling show of all time. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤

The night reached peak bitterness when MJF himself retained the AEW World Championship against Cole. To paraphrase the timeless lyrics of Smash Mouth, The Chadster was walking on the sun with disappointment. It was as if Khan designed the match, in all its blasphemy against the WWE's controlled spectacle, purely to tick off The Chadster. 😡😡

Digging into the details, the championship match was full of twists, turns, and an unholy display of purported "sportsmanship." 😖 At one point, the two wrestlers even attempted the unspeakably treacherous act of demonstrating camaraderie. Their heinous actions barely held any semblance of sanity, and The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes through the tears of frustration. 🤦🤦

As if that wasn't bad enough, AEW then decides to play with The Chadster's emotions when Adam Cole and MJF reaffirmed their friendship in a crowd-pleasing spectacle, hugging after the match after Cole refused to betray his friend. It's as if The Chadster is supposed to learn some kind of lesson about the power of friendship or something, but all The Chadster has really learned is that Tony Khan will stop at nothing to make The Chadster absolutely miserable. 😭😭

As The Chadster wraps up this tale of disrespect towards the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, the AEW menace has further plans of torment. By the end of the night, AEW announced they would return to Wembley again next August. Guess that means another year of The Chadster having to worry about AEW breaking even more records. It's just so disrespectful…and unfair. 😩😩

As The Chadster trudged to the fridge for another White Claw to wash down the disappointment, Keighleyanne was busy texting that guy Gary again, utterly blind to The Chadster's torment. And for that, as always, Tony Khan, The Chadster blames you. 😞😞 Till next time, folks. Remember: The Chadster is here to be your voice against the AEW menace. Together, we can overcome it… probably. 🤞🤞

