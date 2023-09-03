Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: amy jo johnson, mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR, netflix, Pink Ranger, power rangers

Power Rangers: Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Looks Back on 30 Years

Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson shared some candid looks at the cast to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Saban introduced American audiences to their Super Sentai franchise, better known here as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, spliced from the original Japanese series and casting young American actors as the "Rangers." While the franchise sees the return of original Blue Ranger David Yost reprising his role as Billy Cranston in Netflix's upcoming Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, the original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, took to celebrating the series premiere in 1993 with some personal photos she took with the original cast.

"Happy 30th anniversary Power Rangers! #feelingblessed #PowerRangers" Johnson wrote on social media, posting four pages of pictures from her own non-digital photo album. The first featured her and Yost. The second was three pictures with her note "Rangers go to N.Y.C." The top picture was of her and the other female and original yellow ranger in the late Thuy Trang, who played Trini Kwan. The middle was Austin St. John (Red Ranger/Jason Lee Scott), Trang, the late Jason David Frank (Green Ranger/Tommy Oliver), Yost, and Johnson. The bottom was the same group with Walter Jones (Black Ranger/Zack Taylor) instead of Frank.

The third page is a Polaroid featuring John, Jones, Yost, Johnson, Trang, and another. The final page is also a Polaroid with Trang, Jones, Yost, Johnson, and "Carlos." Johnson appeared in 138 of the 156 episodes in MMPR's original three-season run from 1993-1996 and a handful of other projects, including a cameo in the 2017 theatrical remake opposite Frank. While Yost and Jones appeared in Netflix's special MMPR: Once & Always, Johnson didn't but was featured in archive footage as part of the celebration of the franchise. The actress who last appeared in her digital 2019 miniseries The Has Been and turned her attention more toward directing with her latest in season two of Superman & Lois in "Tried and True." Cosmic Fury premieres September 29th.

