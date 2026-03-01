Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Primal S03E08 "The River of Life" Preview: Spear Finds a New Path

With Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 returning tonight, here's our updated preview for Episode 8: "The River of Life."

Article Summary Primal S03E08, "The River of Life," sees Spear encounter a forgotten tribe and Mira on a quest to find him.

The series continues to defy expectations, blending emotional storytelling with intense, raw action.

Get a sneak peek of what's next for Spear with official previews and new video clips for Episode 8.

Creator Genndy Tartakovsky shares a nostalgic look back at his animation journey and inspirations.

There are a whole lot of things we're loving about the third season of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. One of those would be the hit animated series' ability to break expectations and never quite go in the direction you think it's going. We've been dreading where things might be heading since the start, but now? We could see scenarios that end tragically, end "happily ever after," and everything in between. That's a sign of excellent storytelling. With that in mind, we have a look at what's ahead with S03E08: "The River of Life," including an official overview and two sneak peeks. In addition, Tartakovsky offers a personal look at a media moment from his artistic career.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E08: "The River of Life" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 8: "The River of Life" – Spear finds a new path after meeting a primordial tribe that time forgot, while Mira searches for him.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

"I was a HUGE animation fan when I was a kid and pretty much forever after that. I would cut out clippings of anything related to animation, comics, etc. I noticed a lot of animation creators would get photographed with the characters they created. It was something that I dreamed about that maybe could happen to me one day. Well an old friend sent me this magazine cover that I did back in 1996. It's fun to look at it now 30 years later. I also included one of my prized positions that inspired this thought…," Tartakovsky wrote as the caption to an Instagram post from earlier this week:

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

