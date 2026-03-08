Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Primal S03E09: "The Hollow Crown" Preview: Spear at a Crossroads

Spear is at a crossroads in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. Here's our preview for S03E09: "The Hollow Crown."

Article Summary Primal Season 3 nears its end as Spear faces new challenges with the mysterious Black River people.

The black liquid's impact on Zombie Spear and his emotional reunion with his daughter are at a turning point.

Creator Genndy Tartakovsky expresses interest in an anthology format for possible future Primal seasons.

Tense dynamics with Mina, Fang, and others heading out for Spear add to the suspense of "The Hollow Crown."

As Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal nears the end of its third season, we're still not sure where the series is going to go when it comes to Zombie Spear getting a much-deserved happy ending. That black liquid sure does seem to be having an effect on him, and his reaction to seeing his daughter may have been a season-defining moment. And yet, the whole deathmatch thing has us worried, as does the thought of Mina, Fang, and the others heading out to search for him. That brings us to our preview for S03E09: "The Hollow Crown," including an official overview and more.

But before we get to that, Tartakovsky shared that a fourth season is still a question mark during an interview with Forbes. That said, he wouldn't mind seeing Primal become an anthology-like series moving forward. "Whatever we do [with it will be] raw and emotional," he shared. "Pulpy, 2-D, low dialogue, and visceral, visual storytelling. That becomes what the show is. So, maybe three seasons of something else, or one season, or whatever it is. But I'd love for it to continue. I don't know yet. It's too early to tell."

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E09: "The Hollow Crown" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 9: "The Hollow Crown" – Spear starts to question his new life with the Black River people. Can we please investigate the issues?

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

