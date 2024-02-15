Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, conspiracy thriller, Leo Woodall, netflix, One Day, Prime Target, Quintessa Swindell, Slow Horses

Prime Target: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell Set for Apple Thriller

Apple TV+ announced Prime Target, a new British conspiracy thriller starring Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) & Quintana Swindell (Black Adam).

Article Summary Apple TV+ unveils British conspiracy thriller 'Prime Target' starring Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell.

Steve Thompson writes and Brady Hood directs all eight episodes of the high-stakes drama series.

'Prime Target' boasts a cast featuring Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, and Martha Plimpton among others.

The series centers on a math genius and an NSA agent entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

The best shows on Apple TV+ seem to be British thrillers these days (Slow Horses, everyone!), and they just announced a new British conspiracy thriller, Prime Target starring Leo Woodall, whose star is on the rise after his SAG Award-winning turn in The White Lotus and his current role in the hit Netflix romance series One Day, and Quintessa Swindell. who survived Black Adam and had a major role in HBO's In Treatment. Award-winning creator-writer Steve Thompson, who wrote for Sherlock and Vienna Blood, also serves as executive producer, and the series is produced by New Regency with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions. Acclaimed writer and director Brady Hood ("Top directed all eight episodes and also serves as executive producer. Apple wants you to know they hire a lot of acclaimed and award-winning talent for their shows.

The rest of the award-winning cast includes Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner (see?) Stephen Rea, BAFTA Award nominee David Morrissey, whom Americans mainly know as the Governor from The Walking Dead, Emmy Award winner Martha Plimpton, BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Sidse Babett Knudsen, who was the star of the acclaimed Danish political drama Borgen, SAG Award nominee Jason Flemyng, BAFTA Award nominee Harry Lloyd, who has been on Game of Thrones and Doctor Who, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell. We're guessing the latter three haven't won awards yet, but Apple is probably waiting. One day, they hope to call this show "The award-winning Prime Target" because who wouldn't?

Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate (as opposed to "an adequate young math postgraduate"… come on, what happened to the ordinary guys? This is prejudice!), Edward Brooks (Woodall), on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world, just like in the plot of every thriller involving maths and computers. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it's even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Swindell) who's been tasked with watching and reporting on the mathematician's behavior (because the one American character in a British conspiracy thriller always has to be a spy). Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Ed Rubin serves as executive producer for New Regency alongside Beth Pattinson, Emma Broughton, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Marina Brackenbury is executive producer for Scott Free Productions along with David W. Zucker and Scott. Series producer is Laura Hastings-Smith, who also serves as executive producer. Apple did not say if any of these people have won awards, but at least they all have "producer" in their credit.

