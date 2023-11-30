Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, gary oldman, Mick Herron, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Author Mick Herron Feels Optimistic About Next 3 Seasons

Slow Horses Season 3 has premiered on Apple TV+, and author Mick Herron says Season 4 is already a go - with more seasons possible.

The third season of Slow Horses, Apple TV's adaptation of Mick Herron's satirical spy thrillers, has premiered. It continues the series' streak of being one of the best shows on Apple TV+ without any caveats. The series about the underdog bunch of lowly spies demoted for past screwups who stumbled upon major conspiracies the big boys miss has hit a chord with the public, the books constantly on bestseller lists and the series getting rave reviews every season. This season is a fairly faithful adaptation of Herron's third "Slough House" novel "Real Tigers," where the dysfunctional and semi-competent spies have to save one of their own and uncover what the real plot is. And it looks like more seasons are on the way. Look, here's a photo of star Gary Oldman with an ice cream cone again!

In an interview with the London Times, Herron mentioned that the series usually shoots two seasons of six episodes each at a time, so season four of Slow Horses is already underway. It will be an adaptation of the fourth book, "Spook Street," and the prospects of seasons five and six are "looking good."

The Slow Horses novels are currently at seven in total, with the last one, "Bad Actors," out last year. Herron's novel for this year, "The Secret Hours," takes place in the same universe but does not feature Lamb or the Slow Horses other than being subtly hinted at as their actions in "Bad Actors" had an impact on the events of the current book, with clues that Lamb is lurking around in the background of the story that eagle-eyed readers might have noticed. Herron has begun work on the eighth "Slough House" novel, which should be published in Autumn 2024. Does this mean we might get seasons seven and eight? Perhaps as long as Apple TV is happy and Gary Oldman doesn't go "ACKKK!" the way Jackson Lamb might, there's reason to be optimistic.

Slow Horses is now streaming on Apple TV+.

