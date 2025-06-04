Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Prison Break

Prison Break: McKinnon, Martindale, Logue, Taylor Join Hulu Pilot

Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, and Lili Taylor have joined the cast of Elgin James' Prison Break reboot pilot for Hulu.

Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James' new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break has brought aboard even more impressive names. Ray McKinnon (Mayans MC), Margo Martindale (Justified), Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy), and Lili Taylor (Outer Range) have joined the cast of the Hulu pilot. McKinnon's Joe Dahl is "a private detective investigating a decade-old murder." Martindale's Jessica Strand is "the Warden of one of the deadliest prisons in America." Logue's Holt Keane is "a father grieving the loss of his family." Taylor's Carole Mullen is "a mother committed to finding the truth." The four join a cast that includes Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, Georgie Flores, and Priscilla Delgado.

While set in the same universe as the original series, the new series reportedly isn't expected to include either of the show's main characters – Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). Original series creator and executive producer Paul Scheuring and original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are set to executive produce alongside James and his Sierra Drive production banner, with 20th Television/Disney Television Studios producing.

Prison Break: Wentworth Miller Done with Michael, Straight Characters

Taking to Instagram back in November 2020, Miller shared a very personal and heartfelt post that began with Miller expressing their appreciation for those who've commented or DM'd them to offer kind, supportive words or who reach out in positive ways. But because of the trolls and Miller's fear that their social media posts will become places where others will be exposed to bullying and other forms of abuse, they eliminated the ability to comment. "'This is my favorite IG account,. someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less," Miller wrote. "Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit."

From there, Miller revealed that they're done with playing Michael and with the Prison Break franchise. For the actor, it's about shifting their career so that they're a gay man who tells the stories of gay characters. And while they understand that this will disappoint the fans, it's more important for them to help lend a voice to those not represented nearly enough in our storytelling. "On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael," the actor wrote. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M."

