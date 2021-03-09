Prodigal Son and Staged star Michael Sheen took to Twitter to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he's been recovering over the "last few weeks." Production on the second season of the hit FOX series has not been impacted and continues uninterrupted, with reports that Sheen did not contract the virus while filming. Because of Sheen's other work, episodes are filmed out of order with his segments filmed in blocks ahead of schedule (one of the reasons why the first season was able to end with a proper finale). One of the women he thanked in his tweet was his partner Anna Lundberg, who took to Instagram to confirm that she and their baby Lyra tested positive as well.

Here's a look at Sheen's tweet and Lundberg's Instagram posts:

I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who've helped me through this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O5fPqNTlB2 — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 9, 2021

And here's a look at what's still to come this season when Prodigal Son returns this April:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".