Prodigal Son Season 2 Preview: Martin Feels a Bit Under Appreciated

With FOX's Prodigal Son set to return for its second season this Tuesday, viewers are getting a sneak preview of what they can expect- and one of those things is a Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) aka "The Surgeon," who feels a bit under-appreciated by son Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne). Considering how he helped Bright clean up the mess after Ainsley (Halston Sage) relieved Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) of about 98% of his blood supply, he does have a bit of a point. But as you're about to see, having to get "The Surgeon's" help is the last thing Bright wants to think about- even as he needs his help once again.

Here's a look at a second-season sneak preview for FOX's Prodigal Son, with the series set to return for its second season on Tuesday, January 12:

Prodigal Son season 2, episode 1 "It's All In The Execution": Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister's shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city…and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job. Written by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver.

In the following clip, the cast teases what viewers can expect when the series returns to FOX on Tuesday, January 12- followed by the official second-season overview:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".