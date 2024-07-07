Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, psi cops, teaser

Psi Cops: Adult Swim Previews New Bart Batchelor, Chris Nielsen Series

Set to hit Adult Swim tonight, check out our preview for series creators and stars Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen's (Night Sweats) Psi Cops.

Just so there's no confusion? As much as we love Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, My Adventures with Superman, and other shows on the ever-expanding late-night programming block, there is always enough room in our twisted Adult Swim hearts to obsess over a new show. Based on what we've seen so far from series creators and stars Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen (Night Sweats), it looks like Psi Cops might just be that show. In the adult animated series, the spotlight shines on Coworker friends forever (CFFs) Kydd (Nielsen) and Felixx (Batchelor), who join a rag-tag group of paranormal experts at the secret agency Psi Cops to investigate alleged sightings of aliens, ghosts, demons, and other hocus-pocus nonsense. With only hours to go before its debut, we have a look at two previous that help give us a better sense of what we can expect – and a very interesting collection of images that pretty much sold us on it.

With the adult animated series set to make its Adult Swim debut tonight at midnight ET/PT, check out the image gallery and previously-released sneak preview for Batchelor and Nielsen's Psi Cops:

Batchelor and Nielsen serve as executive producers alongside Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead,) Chris Ferguson (Little Fish), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (The Bikeriders), David Alpert (Invincible The Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (Invincible, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The series was commissioned by Corus Entertainment, produced by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Oddfellows Labs, and is distributed by Skybound Galactic, a division of Skybound Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!