Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer Gets The Power of Huey Lewis' Love

So by now, we figure that most of the "PsychOs" out there have watched the trailer for Peacock's James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill-starring Psych 3: This Is Gus probably damn near close to triple digits at this point. That means if you're like us, you've enjoyed the sound of Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love" (originally from Back to the Future) in the background helping set the tone for Gus & Shawn's next adventure. Well, the trailer's show of respect for the greatness that is Huey Lewis and the News wasn't lost on the band, who tweeted their appreciation for "their excellent taste in music." That quickly got the attention of Rodriguez, who recommitted to their belief that it's truly hip to be square (amen!). Meanwhile, for series creator, director & Psych 3 co-writer (with Rodriguez) Steve Franks, it was all he needed to start the weekend off right.

Here's a look at the Twitter exchange that kicked off earlier this week, with reactions from Rodriguez & Franks from earlier today:

This is the definition of starting my weekend in the greatest way. — Steve Franks (@SteveFranks) October 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Returning for the third film are James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things), Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years), Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). For those who need a recap, the new film finds Shawn (Rodriguez) & Gus (Hill) going rogue before Gus' shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Omundson's Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In Addition, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with English singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer (the one that got the attention of one of the greatest bands of all time) for Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiering Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kdHQVrgOE)

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Here's a look back at Rodriguez's video confirming the trailer drop at NYCC from earlier this week (though the clip makes him sound a bit like a time-traveler- you'll see what we mean):

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.