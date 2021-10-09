Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer: Shawn & Gus Go Rogue This November

Psych fans were given fair warning that they should check out the show's panel during New York Comic Con (NYCC) for "some exciting news," and they did not disappoint. With its streaming debut set for Thursday, November 18, Peacock released an official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus. Returning for the third film are James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things), Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years), Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law).

For those who need a recap, the new film finds Shawn (Rodriguez) & Gus (Hill) going rogue before Gus' shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Omundson's Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In Addition, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with English singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. But enough with all of that for now! Buckle up, "PsychoOs," because here's a look at the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiering Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kdHQVrgOE)

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Here's a look back at Rodriguez's video confirming the trailer drop at NYCC from earlier this week (though the clip makes him sound a bit like a time-traveller- you'll see what we mean):

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.