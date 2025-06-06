Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta: Crunchyroll Unleashes "World Takeover" Anime Preview

Crunchyroll is set to unleash the Gachiakuta World Takeover to preview the upcoming super-hyped new anime series of the season.

Crunchyroll is hyping up Gachiakuta as one of their upcoming major anime debuts, having launched the Gachiakuta World Takeover, an unprecedented global anime movement that will deliver the excitement of this incredible title and unite fans around the world. In partnership with Kodansha, Avex, and Bones, this campaign kicks off the debut of the main trailer, unveiling new footage from the high-octane action series set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll on July 6th, 2025.

Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world. Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murder and exiled into the wasteland known as The Pit. Facing monstrous Trash Beasts and a world stacked against him, Rudo must rise from the depths and challenge the power structures that discarded him.

Directed by rising talent Fumihiko Suganuma, making his directorial debut, with series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN), and music by Taku Iwasaki (Bungo Stray Dogs), Gachiakuta blends shonen action with a distinct graffiti-infused art style.

Before its worldwide streaming debut, Gachiakuta will premiere early in 15 countries and regions through special advance screenings. These showings will be held at major anime events and cities:

United States: Anime Expo (Los Angeles) – July 4 at 10:00 am PDT

"Gachiakuta" World Takeover Schedule

At Anime Expo, in addition to the two-episode premiere, there will be a special panel featuring creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou alongside producer Naoki Amano. Fans can also experience an immersive Gachiakuta-themed installation on the show floor, featuring storytelling zones and more.

France: Japan Expo (Paris) – July 4 at 11:45 am CEST

Brazil: Anime Friends (São Paulo) – Date TBA

Germany: Astor Film Lounge (Berlin) – July 5 at 6:00 pm CEST

India: PVR Icon (Mumbai) – July 4 at TBA

Mexico: Antara Shopping Mall (Mexico City) – July 4 at TBA

Italy: The Space Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica (Rome) – July 4 at 6:30 pm CEST

More details are expected to be released soon, so stay tuned!

