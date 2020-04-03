"Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"

"PsychOs" across the globe have been patiently waiting for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (featuring the return of James Roday's Shawn Spencer and Dulé Hill's Burton "Gus" Guster) to arrive via NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Now, it looks fans are getting one step closer to knowing when that's going to happen – and getting a chance to catch up – with the largest Psych "binge-a-thon" ever – starting Wednesday, April 8, at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Roday and Hill took to Twitter on Friday to announce the news – and since it's happening in less than a week, here's what you need to know to get caught up on all eight seasons (120 episodes):

● Seasons 1 and 2 will air nonstop from Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET through Friday, April 10 at 5 a.m. ET.

● Seasons 3 and 4 will air nonstop from Thursday, April 16 at 6 a.m. ET through Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

Throughout the month, Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Tim Omundson, and more will be on hand to share their series memories – and then there's that matter of the sequel film, which we have a strong feeling we'll be learning much more about by the time the marathon starts.

"Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" Overview

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME: The cast reunites once again when Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Co-written with Roday and Andy Berman, directed, and executive produced by Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is also executive produced by Roday, Hill, and Chris Henze of Thruline. UCP will produce in association with Thruline Entertainment.