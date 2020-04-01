"Punk'd": Chance the Rapper, Quibi Prank Series Trailer Debuts

When Quibi debuts next week, its reboot of MTV mainstay Punk'd will be along for the ride – with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper taking over the role of host/"prank ringmaster" from Ashton Kutcher. Premiering April 6 and set up as a series of 10-minute episodes, the short-form digital content service released an official trailer for the MTV Studios co-produced project.

In the first season, viewers will get to see Lil Nas X, French Montana, Migos, Adam Devine, Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sabrina Carpenter get the holy heck scared out of them – while Scott Disick is set to guest host. Two examples from the trailer we definitely want to see play out: Devine having one helluva' story to tell AAA, and Megan Thee Stallion under a "gorilla" attack.

"Punk'd is one of MTV's most iconic franchises. I grew up watching this show, and it's surreal to be in the driver's seat this time around on Quibi." – Chance the Rapper

This new edition of Punk'd joins the upcoming reboot of MTV's popular dating competition series Singled Out. Gone are Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, and in their places are hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster – who have been assigned the responsibility of hooking up a new generation of singles (of all genders and sexual preferences) over the run of 20 episodes. But in this age of social media, of course there's a twist: the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Quibi is set to have over 175 original shows and 8,500 "quick bites" of content, ranging from comedies and dramas to news and reality series – all set in a three-tier structure: features, episodic, and "Daily Essentials." Quibi looks to deliver content that spans over several, 7-10 minute segments – with 35 of the upcoming shows being movies broken up into chapters. Expect more information on the serive to begin rolling out more and more during the weeks leading up to Quibi's April debut.