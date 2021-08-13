Q-Force: Netflix Animated LGBTQ+ Agents Save the World This September

Netflix has released a new trailer for their latest adult animated comedy, Q-Force. Sean Hayes (Will & Grace, The Three Stooges) stars (and serves as executive producer) as the leader of an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The new trailer fleshes out a little more of the storyline and what the tone of the series will be. Based on this trailer, the talent involved, and basic streaming trends it has probably already been picked up for another season. Created and executive produced by Gabe Liedman (PEN15, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Q-Force premieres Thursday, September 2.

Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by the series overview- with Q-Force premiering Thursday, September 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Q-FORCE | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2NsSOVNC0U)

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they're Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

Q-Force premieres Thursday, September 2, and stars Sean Hayes, Gary Cole (Office Space, The Brady Bunch Movie), David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Patti Harrison (Together Together, Raya and the Last Dragon), Laurie Metcalf (Rosanne, The Conners), Matt Rogers (Our Cartoon President, Gayme Show), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Pootie Tang), and Gabe Liedman (PEN15, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Creator & Executive Producer: Liedman; Executive Producers: Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner. Q-Force is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. For more updates and information click – HERE

