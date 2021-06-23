Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Big news from our friends over at Netflix today as they announce the cast for the new adult animated comedy Q-Force, an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The 10-episode series hits the streaming service on September 2, and will feature the first queer heroes in the field as they battle evil following one simple rule: "You can't pander to the gays, they can smell it."

Now here's a look at the official teaser for Q-Force, heading to Netflix this fall:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Q-FORCE | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk9s-zTbq28)

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they're Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

The all-star cast that has been assembled includes: (note: cast pronouns match character pronouns)

Sean Hayes (Will & Grace, The Three Stooges) -he/him/his- is Agent Steve Maryweather. As the leader of Q-Force, Agent Mary is a gifted agent for the American Intelligence Agency. Once pushed aside for being openly gay, now he has everything to prove and puts his team's success above all else.

Gary Cole (Office Space, The Brady Bunch movie) -he/him/his- is Director Dirk Chunley, head of the AIA and as straight and stiff as they come.

David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) -he/him/his- is Agent Rick Buck. A long-time rival of Agent Mary, Agent Buck is assigned to keeping Q-Force in check and the status quo of The AIA boys club in place. Will more time with Q-Force bring out the ally in Buck?

Patti Harrison (Together Together, Raya and the Last Dragon) -she/her/hers- is Stat, the team's resident hacker. Brilliant and guarded – there's no secret she can't expose except her own.

Laurie Metcalf (Rosanne, The Conners) -she/her/hers- is V, the Deputy Director of the AIA and the highest-ranking woman in the Agency. She's the chief badass in charge with a soft spot for Agent Mary.

Matt Rogers (Our cartoon President, Gayme Show) -he/him/his- is Twink a drag queen master of disguises – the fun-loving, full of energy genius with a side of drama and daddy issues.

Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Pootie Tang) -she/her/hers- is an expert mechanic and gadget guru, Deb. When not on assignment or pretending to work at Pep Boys, she's spending time with her wife and her 16 trauma rescue pitties. Gadgets aren't her only speciality – she's the heart and soul of Q-Force.

Gabe Liedman (PEN15, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) -he/him/his-is Benji. The sweet and charming love interest of Agent Mary, Benji is often in peril due to his proximity to Q-Force.

Created and executive produced by Gabe Liedman (Pen15, Broad City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Q-Force is also executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

