Quantum Leap: Georgina Reilly Joins NBC Revival in Key Recurring Role

Last month, some rumblings behind the scenes of NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap revival saw co-showrunners, writers & EPs Steven Lilien & Bryan Wynbrandt stepping down as showrunners (but still aboard as executive producers), EP Martin Gero (Blindspot) taking over as the new showrunner, and Dean Georgaris coming aboard as an executive producer. Now, we have some casting news to report, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) is set to join the Raymond Lee-starring series in what's being described as a key recurring role.

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt co-wrote & executive produced the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero (now the series new showrunner), original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.