Quantum Leap Key Art, Teaser: It's Time to Remake History

So what did happen to Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett? That's a question whose answer could literally end up saving lives and one that serves as the foundation of NBC's sequel spinoff Quantum Leap. Set to premiere on September 19th, the Raymond Lee-starrer is set in the present time and focuses on a new team assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine… and the man who created it. With time ticking closer, we have two very cool updates to pass along. First, we have a new key art poster spotlighting Lee with the tagline, "Time to Remake History." Following that, we have another teaser to add to the previous one released by Canada's Citytv (covering Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, and Montreal). Think 1986… hair metal… and that's not the half of it…

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (Hudson) is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program. Recently, it was announced that Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) had joined the series in a key recurring role. Now here's a look at two recently-released mini-teasers for the September 19th premiere of NBC's Quantum Leap:

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt co-wrote & executive produced the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero (now the series new showrunner), original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.