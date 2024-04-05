Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, peacock, quantum leap, Raymond Lee

Quantum Leap Star Raymond Lee Responds to NBC Canceling Series

Quantum Leap star Raymond Lee responded on social media to the news that the series has been canceled and to thank the fans for their support.

Shortly after the news hit that NBC would not be bringing back Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap for a third season, series lead Lee took to social media to express how much they appreciate and are proud of the two seasons they were able to offer viewers. "Just wanted to say a thank you to our QL [Quantum Leap] fans and those who've tuned in. Your support was felt and always warmly received. You all have made it the ride of a lifetime," Lee wrote. "We're so proud of the show we made and more proud of the stories we got to tell. And selfishly, for me, I got to make some really awesome friends along the way. If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong."

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris served as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with Quinn's House Productions. Now, here's a look at Lee's Instagram post that went live shortly after the news was released:

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in the hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chu (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leaps and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

