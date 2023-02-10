Rabbit Hole Teaser: For Sutherland's John Weir, Deception Is Reality Debuting on March 26th, here's a look at Paramount+ and John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's Kiefer Sutherland-starring spy thriller Rabbit Hole.

With about a month and a half to go until Paramount+ and Showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming Kiefer Sutherland-starring eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole hits our screens, we have a new teaser to pass along that does a nice job of ramping up the paranoia levels. In the streaming series, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. And in the span of the clip that you're about to see, it becomes clear that Weir's line of work makes it a very smart idea to never fully trust anyone or anything.

Here's a look at the newest mini-teaser that was released heading into the weekend (followed by a look back at the previews that were released for the streaming series so far), where it's become clear that "No One is Safe":

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look back at the teaser and production intel that was released last month (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).