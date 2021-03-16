Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss Made Official for WWE Fastlane

Intergender wrestling is something that, despite all its bluster about promoting equality through the carefully-branded corporate social movement "The Women's Evolution (TM)," WWE has typically shied away from. While there have been flashes of intergender competition in recent times, usually involving Becky Lynch, WWE has stopped short of booking a full-blown intergender match in the last two decades. The commonly accepted premise behind WWE's aversion to intergender wrestling is that the company fears it could be seen as promoting intergender violence, which is ironic, considering WWE keeps some wrestlers on its roster that have been accused of worse. But perception and reality are two different things, and in any case, WWE is now advertising its first supposedly real intergender match since at least the time Santino Marella was around. Yes, Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss has been made official.

Bliss vs. Orton spins out of Orton's feud with The Fiend, who Orton literally set on fire and burned to death at WWE TLC last year. Alexa has been understandably upset about her creepy mentor being dead, so she's retaliated against Orton, cutting spooky promos on WWE Raw that cause Orton to vomit motor oil. Their confrontation previously came to a head when Bliss tried to convince Orton to set her on fire as well, though Orton stopped short of doing so.

But after weeks of mind games from Bliss, Orton is finally ready to accept her challenge to "kick her out of his life." The implication is that Orton will punt kick Bliss in the head, assuming he can get past her vomit-inducing magickal powers. Of course, the smart money here is on The Fiend making his big return to save Bliss and set up a match between himself and Orton for WrestleMania, which won't exactly do anything to advance the cause of feminism. But it's entirely possible The Fiend waits until Orton has committed some horrific act of violence against Bliss before he makes his return.

The last thing anyone expects is for Orton and Bliss to actually engage in a competitive match. But in wrestling, you can never say never.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21 at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock and the WWE Network.